Fire damages restaurant on Folly Beach

An overnight fire ripped through the rooftop patio of a popular restaurant on Folly Beach.



Firefighters were called to Snapper Jacks on Ashley Avenue and Center Street around 12 a.m. Thursday. Crews found flames tearing

through the outdoor rooftop bar.

“The damage is mostly to the upper deck and some minor water damage on the lower levels,” Asst. Chief Steve Mims said.



Cleaning crews were seen around 9 a.m. for the water removal.



The business had closed around 45 minutes prior to the emergency call. Officials said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out.



Mims said the investigation may take time to determine the actual cause.

