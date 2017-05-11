Folly beach restaurant closes temporarily after fire

A popular Folly Beach restaurant is closed temporarily after an overnight fire ripped through its rooftop patio.



Firefighters were called to Snapper Jacks on Ashley Avenue and Center Street around 12 a.m. Thursday. Crews found flames tearing

through the outdoor rooftop bar.

Representatives for the restaurant owner say the fire was confined to one corner of the rooftop and did not effect the bar area. Asst. Fire Chief Steve Mims says the restaurant also saw minor water damage.



The business had closed around 45 minutes prior to the emergency call. Officials said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out.



Mims said it may take time to determine the actual cause of the blaze.

No word on when the restaurant will reopen.

