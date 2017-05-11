TUNE IN NOW: The latest after a fire at a Folly Beach restaurant; Crews prepare to remove Confederate monument in New Orleans

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Crews responding to reported fire on Folly Beach

Crews were called to the intersection of Center St. and East Ash ley Ave. shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Read more.

2. Crews prepare to remove Confederate monument in New Orleans

A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down. More at 5 a.m.

