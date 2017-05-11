TUNE IN NOW: The latest after a fire at a Folly Beach restaurant; Crews prepare to remove Confederate monument in New Orleans

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Crews responding to reported fire on Folly Beach
Crews were called to the intersection of Center St. and East Ash ley Ave. shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Read more.
2. Crews prepare to remove Confederate monument in New Orleans
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down. More at 5 a.m.
According to Folly Beach Dispatch, Fire and Police are responding to a fire at Snapper Jack's on Center St.More >>
Lowcountry law enforcement investigating a severed foot found skeletal remains near the Citadel Wednesday morning.More >>
Two suspects are behind bars after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
West Ashley residents got a glimpse of the town’s future during Wednesday night’s West Ashley Revitalization meeting.More >>
The City of Charleston has overseen the animal carriage tour industry for more than 30 years.More >>
