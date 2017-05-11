Software company rebuilds after fire

A ribbon-cutting for Booz Allen's new 75,000 square foot facility will be held Thursday, one year after its original building burned down.

The Clements Ferry Road site caught fire in 2016 during construction after Booz Allen acquired Charleston-based software services company SPARC.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will lead a ceremony from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to a representative for the company.

"The new hub will specialize in delivering services to commercial and federal clients, like the Department of Veterans Affairs’, further reinforcing Booz Allen’s investment in Charleston and North Charleston (where the firm employs more than 550 tech professionals locally) and fueling growth in South Carolina’s Silicon Harbor, one of the fastest growing regions for technology innovation in the nation," a news release states.

Booz Allen provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to Fortune 500 corporations, governments and not-for-profits.

