Lane closures scheduled for Summerville Street

Lane closures are scheduled for a Summerville street through the end of May.

According to a news release from Banks Construction, lane closures will be made on North Maple Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Wednesday, May 31. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow through the work area.

Motorists will be asked to follow a new traffic pattern, including a new stop sign, after work activities are complete.

