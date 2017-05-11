Duo takes thousands in fraudulent withdrawals from Lowcountry ATMs

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two men after thousands of dollars were taken in a string of fraudulent ATM withdrawals across the Lowcountry.

Lowcountry Crime Stoppers Coordinator Lt. Bill Hollings says the same pair swiped around $1 million last year in a heist of debit card numbers in multiple states, including Florida. He says they most likely park several feet away from ATMS and use skimmers, which secretly copy card information, along with discrete cameras on unsuspecting bank customers.

They can use the information to make their own copies of cards, Hollings says.

SC Federal Credit Union, TD Bank, Wells Fargo, First Citizens, Bank of America, Suntrust and South State bank locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville, North Charleston and Charleston reported over $11,000 combined in fraudulent transactions between April 20 and April 24.

The SC Federal Credit Union is offering a $9,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Crime Stoppers says no one should attempt to apprehend any fugitives or suspects.

