5 Around Town: A run for moms, festival for Greeks and night for the military

Mother's Day weekend features several ways to treat moms, including a special run to support those special ladies.

Charleston Greek Festival

Go Greek this weekend for the 47th Annual Charleston Greek Festival.

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity hosts the annual spring festival Friday through Sunday. It features Greek food, wine, music, dancing, activities for children and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students and free for children 12 and younger. All mothers get in free on Sunday.

Discover the Dinosaurs

Things will get prehistoric at the Charleston Area Convention Center with dinosaurs roaming the floor this weekend.

Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED offers an up-close look at a lifelike Stegosaurus or a T-Rex. The walk-through exhibit features dinosaurs of all sizes, a prehistoric scavenger hunt, and Jurassic Jeep rides on the Dino Raceway. Other attractions include the Valley of the Bones fossil dig, Ride the Dinosaurs, Cretaceous Crafts and a Kids Adventure Zone with bounce houses and more.

McDonald's Choir Showcase

Nine area gospel choirs, praise and worship teams and contemporary Christian groups will take the stage Sunday at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The groups will perform as part of the annual McDonald's Choir Showcase. The groups submitted entries in February and the nine finalists were chosen by fans and supporters during an online listening period. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

Stellar and Dove Award winner, Donald Lawrence and singer-minister Travis Greene will also take part in the performance.

Friday Night Boogie/Shaggin' on the Cooper

This weekend offers two chances for dancing under the stars at the Mount Pleasant Pier.

Friday Night Boogie is a 21 and older party at the pier. The first of three scheduled dances is Friday night with DJ Jim Bowers providing the music. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday night is the second of six scheduled Shaggin' on the Cooper dance parties for all ages. The gates open at 7 p.m. and the Shem Creek Boogie Band will provide the tunes from 8 to 11 p.m.

Moms' Run and Family Fun Day

Moms will unite for a 5K run and walk on Daniel Island just ahead of Mother's Day.

Postpartum Support Charleston is hosting the 14th annual Moms' Run and Family Fun Day on Saturday. The race and events take place at MUSC Health Stadium. Race day registration is open from 7 to 7:45 a.m. with the run/walk beginning at 8 a.m. All levels are welcome and moms are also invited to bring their strollers if they want.

Stingrays in the Playoffs

The South Carolina Stingrays begin the Eastern Conference Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at home this weekend.

The Stingrays are hosting the first three games of the best-of-seven series against the Manchester Monarchs. The games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

Charleston Battery Military Night

The Charleston Battery will celebrate our Armed Forces Saturday night while hosting St. Louis FC.

All active duty military members, veterans, and their families can get free tickets to the match. The first 500 fans through the gates at MUSC Health Stadium will get a free camo Battery t-shirt.

The Battery players will be wearing special edition camo jerseys for the match. Fans can bid on the jerseys online here and 100% of the money raised will be donated to a military charity.

Second Sunday on King

The weekend wraps up with the monthly Second Sunday on King activities in downtown Charleston.

King Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic between Calhoun and Queen Streets from 12 to 5 p.m. Businesses open their doors and everyone is invited to enjoy the shopping, dining and even live street entertainment.

