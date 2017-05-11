Live 5 Investigates: Opioid Prescriptions

Overdoses are happening from drugs you probably have sitting in your medicine cabinet right now. It is claiming the lives of more than 90 people every day across the Lowcountry.



Lowcountry first responders and law enforcement are tracking prescription drug and heroin abuse as the number of overdoses climbs. Live 5's Liza Lucas investigates who is sat risk as the crisis comes home to Charleston. Opioid Prescriptions, a Live 5 News investigation, airs Monday at 11 p.m.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.