Lowcountry man accused of burglarizing James Island restaurant twice

Police say a Lowcountry man out on bond for burglarizing a James Island restaurant has returned to jail after he returned to the business and stole the cash register.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Justin Sawyer of James Island and charged him with second-degree burglary.

Sawyer was previously arrested on March 27 for second-degree burglary for an incident at the La Carreta Restaurant, and was out on a $20,000 bond at the time of his latest arrest.

On the morning of May 4 officers again responded to the restaurant in reference to a burglary.

When officers arrived on scene they found the front door shattered and a rock lying inside the entrance way.

"The only item taken was the cash register," CPD officials said."Surveillance video shows the suspect enters the business and removes the cash register."

According to police, the suspect was identified as Sawyer through the video. He was subsequently arrested on May 10 at his home.

Sawyer's first arrest stems from an investigation on the morning of March 27 at the restaurant in reference to a burglary.

"An employee and a witness arrived at the restaurant and saw the rear door damaged and a man inside," police said."The man then fled the business through the damaged door."

According to police, the employee recognized the man because officers had spoken with him earlier at that location in reference to a stolen license plate.

"Because of that, he was identified as Justin Sawyer," CPD officials said."He was taken into custody and appropriately charged."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.