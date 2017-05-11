Charleston PD searching for man after burglary at W. Ashley Public Storage

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they are looking for a man who was possibly involved in a burglary at a business in West Ashley.

Authorities say the burglary happened at the Public Storage on 2363 Ashley River Road on April 19 at 1:15 p.m.

Investigators released several pictures on Thursday of a man they are searching for in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Department detective or the Consolidated Dispatch Center (843-743-7200).

