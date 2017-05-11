Three car accident stalling I-526 westbound traffic in W. Ashley

Quantcast

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say an accident is stalling I-526 westbound traffic in West Ashley Thursday afternoon. 

According to the Charleston Police Department, the incident involves three cars and is in the area of I-526 and Glenn McConnell. 

"Traffic being rerouted around the accident," CPD officials said. 

Witnesses said there were injuries in the incident. 

