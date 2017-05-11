Emergency crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.

The fire was at a home on the 1500 block of Evergreen Street near Savannah Highway.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say 911 dispatchers received a call just before 4:30 p.m. regarding the house fire.

"The first unit arrived in less than 4 minutes and reported fire venting from the second floor of the home," CFD officials said."Firefighters rapidly extinguished the fire and searched the home, verifying the occupants had self-evacuated."

According to a report, the fire was brought under control in less than 15 minutes.

"Members of the Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team are currently on scene investigating the incident," CFD officials said. "The Red Cross has been requested to assist the occupants of the home."

Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.