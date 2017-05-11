Quantcast

Emergency crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Thursday afternoon. 

The fire was in the area of the 1500 block of Evergreen Street near Savannah Highway. 

The Charleston Fire Department, the St. Andrews Fire Department and EMS are on the scene. 

No injuries have been reported in the incident. 

