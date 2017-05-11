Quantcast

One person transported to the hospital following shooting in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in downtown Charleston. 

Police say the shooting happened at Oswego and Maverick streets at 9:35 p.m. 

CPD officials say investigators are on scene gathering information. 

Witnesses say they saw emergency crews giving CPR to the victim following the shooting.  

