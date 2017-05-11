One person dead following shooting in downtown Charleston

One person has died following a shooting in downtown Charleston.

Police say the shooting happened at Oswego and Maverick streets at 9:35 p.m.

According to Charleston police, an adult male was transported to MUSC and subsequently died.

Investigators are on scene gathering information.

Neighbors reported hearing four gunshots, then saw a man lying on the street.

Witnesses say they then saw emergency crews giving CPR to the victim following the shooting.

Officers have a portion of the street closed off as authorities investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for an on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111..

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.