Victim identified in fatal downtown Charleston shooting

Authorities have identified the 28-year-old man killed in a shooting Thursday night in downtown Charleston.

Derrick Barber, of North Charleston, died at MUSC at 10:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus.

Police say the shooting happened at Oswego and Maverick streets at 9:35 p.m.

Responding officers found Barber on the ground in a pool of blood. He was transported to MUSC where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound in the hospital's emergency room.

A portion of the street was closed Thursday night as authorities investigated.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for an on-duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.