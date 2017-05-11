Quantcast

One dead following auto pedestrian accident in Berkeley County - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

One dead following auto pedestrian accident in Berkeley County

Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say one person is dead following an auto pedestrian accident in Berkeley County Thursday night. 

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office says the incident happened on Highway 6 in Cross. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The Berkeley County Coroner and the SC Highway Patrol are working the incident. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly