Charleston Greek Festival begins Friday

The 47th Annual Charleston Greek Festival starts Friday evening at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity on Race Street. The spring festival runs through Sunday.



This year’s events include wine tastings, food, music, dancing and more. There will also be fun and games for kids.



Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students and free for children 12 and younger. All mothers get in free on Sunday.



FESTIVAL HOURS

Friday May 12th • 5pm-10 p.m.

Saturday May 13th • 11am-10 p.m.

Sunday May 14th • 12pm-6 p.m.



FREE PARKING & SHUTTLE SERVICE

Parking at Harborview Office Tower

19 Hagood Ave.

Charleston, SC 29403



SHUTTLE SCHEDULE

This is your most convenient option

Shuttles will run every 10 minutes to & from the Festival

Friday – 5PM-10:30 p.m.

Saturday – 11AM-10:30 p.m.

Sunday – 12PM-6:30 p.m.



HANDICAP PARKING AVAILABLE

Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity

30 Race Street

Charleston, SC 29403



