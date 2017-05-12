Quantcast

Charleston Greek Festival begins Friday

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The 47th Annual Charleston Greek Festival starts Friday evening at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity on Race Street. The spring festival runs through Sunday.
 
This year’s events include wine tastings, food, music, dancing and more. There will also be fun and games for kids.
 
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students and free for children 12 and younger. All mothers get in free on Sunday.
 
FESTIVAL HOURS
Friday May 12th • 5pm-10 p.m. 
Saturday May 13th • 11am-10 p.m. 
Sunday May 14th • 12pm-6 p.m. 
 
FREE PARKING & SHUTTLE SERVICE
Parking at Harborview Office Tower
19 Hagood Ave.
Charleston, SC 29403
 
SHUTTLE SCHEDULE
This is your most convenient option
Shuttles will run every 10 minutes to & from the Festival
Friday – 5PM-10:30 p.m.
Saturday – 11AM-10:30 p.m.
Sunday – 12PM-6:30 p.m. 


HANDICAP PARKING AVAILABLE
Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity
30 Race Street
Charleston, SC 29403
 
