Bond set at $10K for former Mount Pleasant official accused of sexual battery

A former Lowcountry official has been given a bond of $10,000 after being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Former Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Ken Glasson turned himself in and was booked at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center shortly after midnight Friday concerning an incident that occurred on Seabrook Island on March 31, officials say.

Authorities believe Glasson, 53, committed sexual battery on a woman that had been drinking, an affidavit states.

The victim, who according to the affidavit knows Glasson as a long-time family friend, told officials she didn't know how she got into his bedroom but remembers him removing her clothes and laying her down on his bed before performing oral sex on her.

"She stated that she was unable to move or tell the defendant to stop because she was mentally incapacitated from consuming copious amounts of alcohol that day," the affidavit states.

In an incident report released by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office last month, Glasson is listed as one of two chaperones at a party on March 30 in which there may have been underage drinking and "inappropriate sexual activity."

