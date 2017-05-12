Former Mount Pleasant official accused of sexual battery

A former Lowcountry official is behind bars Friday morning on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Former Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Ken Glasson turned himself in and was booked shortly after midnight Friday concerning an incident that occurred on Seabrook Island on March 31, officials say.

According to an affidavit, authorities believe Glasson, 53, committed sexual battery on a woman that had been drinking.

The victim, who according to the affidavit knows Glasson as a long-time family friend, told officials she didn't know how she got into the Glasson's bedroom but remembers him removing her clothes and laying her down on his bed before performing oral sex on her.

"She stated that she was unable to move or tell the defendant to stop because she was mentally incapacitated from consuming copious amounts of alcohol that day," the affidavit states.

Glasson will have a bond hearing at 10 a.m.

