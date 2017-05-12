Former Mount Pleasant official arrested on sex charge

A former Lowcountry official is behind bars Friday morning on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Former Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Ken Glasson was arrested after an incident that occurred on Seabrook Island, officials say.

Glasson will have a bond hearing at 10 a.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is set to release an affidavit sometime Friday morning.

This is a developing story.

