Quantcast

Former Mount Pleasant official arrested on sex charge - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Former Mount Pleasant official arrested on sex charge

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WCSC) (Source: WCSC)
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A former Lowcountry official is behind bars Friday morning on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. 

Former Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Ken Glasson was arrested after an incident that occurred on Seabrook Island, officials say. 

Glasson will have a bond hearing at 10 a.m. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is set to release an affidavit some time Friday morning. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly