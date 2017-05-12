Former Mount Pleasant official arrested on sex charge

A former Lowcountry official is behind bars Friday morning on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
A former Lowcountry official is behind bars Friday morning on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
The 47th Annual Charleston Greek Festival starts Friday evening at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity on Race Street.More >>
The 47th Annual Charleston Greek Festival starts Friday evening at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity on Race Street.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead following an auto pedestrian accident in Berkeley County Thursday night.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead following an auto pedestrian accident in Berkeley County Thursday night.More >>
The issue of flying the Confederate Flag resurfaced in the Lowcountry on Thursday.More >>
The issue of flying the Confederate Flag resurfaced in the Lowcountry on Thursday.More >>
One person has died following a shooting in downtown Charleston.More >>
One person has died following a shooting in downtown Charleston.More >>