Intersection to bear fallen deputy's name

Deputy Joe Matuskovic died in the line of duty in 2014. (Photo Source: Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office)

A West Ashley intersection will get a new name in honor of a fallen officer.

Highway 171 at Carriage lane will be dedicated to the memory of Deputy Joe Matuskovic, killed in the line of duty on Sept. 8, 2014.

According to CCSO investigators, Matuskovic was one of the deputies responding to a disturbance at the Gardens of Ashley River apartment complex.

A person was reportedly banging on doors and vehicles in the parking lot. While deputies were attempting to make contact, the man later identified as Michael Oswald fired multiple gunshots through a door with an AK-47, striking Matuskovic and fellow Deputy Michael Ackerman, officials say. The rounds pierced Matuskovic's soft body armor.

More than 1,000 family members, friends and law enforcement officers attended the deputy's funeral.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.