Food giveaway scheduled for at-risk and homeless veterans

Hundreds of Charleston's at-risk and homeless veterans will receive 50 lbs of food each on Friday.

Set for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ralph Johnson VAMC at 109 Bee Street, a food distribution event is being held through a partnership between Soldiers' Angels, the Low Country Food Bank and the VA hospital.

The groups are prepared to assist 200 veterans and their family members.

Organizers say veterans interested in receiving assistance must sign-up ahead of time here.

