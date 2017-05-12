Quantcast

Crews clear scene after report of fire in downtown Charleston

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews have cleared the scene of a reported fire on Elizabeth Street, which dispatchers say was a false alarm. 

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the Charleston Fire Department was called to the area at 7:19 a.m. 

Crews were not on scene for long.

