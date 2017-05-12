HVAC unit blamed for report of fire in downtown Charleston

Smoke coming from an HVAC unit prompted a report of a possible fire on Elizabeth Street Friday morning.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the Charleston Fire Department was called to the area at 7:19 a.m.

Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said there was a light haze of smoke from the unit, but there was no structure fire.

Power was secured to the home and units cleared the scene within about 15 minutes, he said.

