Largest ship ever to call on East Coast comes to Port of Charleston

The biggest ship ever to call East Coast ports has arrived in Charleston.

The 1,200-feet-long COSCO Development made its way to the Wando Welch Terminal Saturday morning. She was first seen making her way toward the Port of Charleston near Sullivan's Island shortly before 9 a.m. and passed under the Ravenel Bridge at 9:40 a.m.

The Hong Kong vessel, which is 158-feet wide can transport up to 13,092 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), will then depart on Sunday.

Charleston’s harbor depth and width allow a large vessel like the COSCO Development to be loaded with heavy export cargo before it begins its journey back to Asia, the South Carolina Ports Authority says.

Officials say the boat marks a new era of big ships for which they’ve been preparing for years with ventures including the Charleston Harbor Deepening project, upgrades to the Wando Welch Terminal wharf and the construction of the Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston.

This past April was the Port Authority’s strongest April in history and boasted volumes the second-highest ever handled by the Port, officials say.

