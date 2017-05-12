Largest ship ever to call on East Coast comes to Port of Charleston

The biggest ship ever to call East Coast ports is set to pass through the Charleston Harbor.More >>
The weather will be gorgeous on Sunday — Mother's Day — but only after we dodge a few showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday.More >>
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are responding to a shooting, according to dispatch.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon held a press conference on Thursday on the policies of law enforcement chases.More >>
On Friday, Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a report of a carjacking at the traffic light of Farmington Road and North Main Street in the Berkeley County part of Summerville.More >>
