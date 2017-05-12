GPS Staffing holds hiring event Tuesday

GPS Staffing is hiring for various positions at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Interested candidates can apply in person at a hiring event hosted by SC Works Charleston. It takes place Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 1930 Hanahan Road, North Charleston.

GPS is hiring for positions in Beach and Pool, Laundry, Locker Room, Turn Down, Public Area, Cleaning, Guest Room, Housekeeper, and Cleaning.

For more information, please log onto www.scworks.org. Candidates may review job order 709294, 709359, 708783, 708789, 708786, 708791, 707494, 706465 and 706036 for details about these positions.

