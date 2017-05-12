Scotchman seeking employees at hiring event Tuesday

Scotchman Convenience Stores is hiring Customer Service Associates for Charleston-area locations.

SC Works Charleston is hosting the hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The address is 1930 Hanahan Road in North Charleston.

Potential employees are required to have a High School Diploma or GED. Candidates should bring their resumes and come prepared for an interview.

For more information, please log onto www.scworks.org and review job order 705140, 705141 and 705143.

