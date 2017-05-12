Charges dropped in S.C. homicide investigation as search for missing child continues

Authorities have dropped charges against a man in the stabbing death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughter in Marlboro County.

Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, of Bennettsville, had been charged with murder in the death of Ella Lowery, but that charge was dropped Friday, according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon.

"Information developed in the ongoing investigation led to the decision to release Mr. Bright from custody," Lemon said.

Lowery's body was discovered on May 5, deputies say. The search continues for her daughter, 8-year-old Iyana Lowery.

The child was last seen at her home in Bennettsville on May 4, according to Marlboro County deputies.

"We appreciate the public's concern and offers of support," Lemon said in a statement on Sunday as air and ground searches continued for the missing girl.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office at 843-479-5605 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

"The information you have may be just the piece of the puzzle we need," Lemon said.

