Deputies: $10,000 reward offered for missing S.C. child

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of a missing 8-year-old girl.

Iyana Lowery, 8, has been missing since the May 5 stabbing death of her mother, Ella Lowery, according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon.

Earlier on Friday, authorities dropped a murder charge against Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, of Bennettsville, after information developed in the case led them to release Bright from custody, Lemon said.

Lowery's body was discovered on May 5, deputies say. The child was last seen at her home in Bennettsville on May 4, according to Marlboro County deputies.

"We appreciate the public's concern and offers of support," Lemon said in a statement on Sunday as air and ground searches continued for the missing girl.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office at 843-479-5605 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

"The information you have may be just the piece of the puzzle we need," Lemon said.

