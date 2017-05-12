FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some showers expected on Mother's Day weekend

The weather will be gorgeous on Sunday — Mother's Day — but only after we dodge a few showers and storms Saturday.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine says a cold front out west could bring scattered rain Saturday morning and afternoon.

“It won’t rain all day long,” Sovine said. “There will be plenty of breaks mixed in there.”

With the clouds around though, temperatures are likely to be a bit cooler. The high Saturday will be 80 and the low will be 63.

“You want to have a backup plan in case you do have plans to be outside,” Sovine added.

“On Sunday for Mother’s day, clouds clear out, humidity low, clear sky, beautiful sunshine and 83 degrees, warming back up as we go into next week,” He said.

