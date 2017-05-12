FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some showers, isolated storms expected Saturday

The weather will be gorgeous on Sunday — Mother's Day — but only after we dodge a few showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday.

Forecaster Jordan Wilkerson says the chance of severe weather on Saturday edged slightly higher as forecast models changed a big.

The risk remained at its lowest level, showing the potential for light thunderstorms, for the northern half of Charleston County, Dorchester and Berkeley Counties as a cold front out west moved in.

But the southern part of Charleston County, along with Beaufort and Colleton Counties, had moved into the marginal risk category, which means isolated severe thunderstorms may be possible.

Wilkerson expects breaks mixed in with the showers and said it would rain on and off throughout the day Saturday.

With the clouds around though, temperatures are likely to be a bit cooler. The high Saturday will be near 80 and the low will be 63.

Wilkerson suggests having a backup plan in case you do have plans to be outside for early Saturday.

On Sunday, clouds clear out, the humidity will be low, the sky will be clear and sunny for Mother's Day, she said. The high will be near 83 degrees, warming back up heading into the new week, she said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.