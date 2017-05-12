Police: Officer uses stun gun on student who punched him in face

A Mount Pleasant police officer used his stun gun on a Wando High School student he says resisted arrest and punched him in the face Thursday afternoon.

Alan Brown, 18, was charged with congregating for an unlawful purpose, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to jail records.

Brown was arrested after a physical altercation with a Mount Pleasant officer, according to the incident report.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police School Resource Unit were on campus Thursday afternoon responding to a large disruption in the main hallway of the school shortly after lunch.

An assistant principal asked one of the officers to stop a student for trying to set fire to balloons hanging in the hallway and said the student, identified as Brown, had taken a lighter out of his pocket and was trying to light a fire, the report states.

As the officer walked behind Brown and asked him to stop, the officer said Brown flipped him off with both hands and used an obscenity towards the officer. When the officer attempted to get closer, Brown started running out in the parking lot and refused to stop for the officer or other assistant principals, the report states.

The officer was later notified that Brown had returned to class, and told an assistant principal he would address the accusation about attempting to set fire to balloons when they could as they were still dealing with the earlier fight, the report states.

The officer then saw Brown in the rotunda with another student and said Brown again flipped him off and repeated the same obscenity. The officer told Brown he was under arrest and Brown ran down the hallway and out of the school and across a parking lot, the report states.

After the officer requested assistance, an assistant principal drove him by golf card in the direction Brown had fled, the report states. The officer reported that when he caught up with Brown and repeated that Brown was under arrest, Brown turned and placed his hands behind his back as if he was giving up. As the officer approached Brown to place handcuffs on him, Brown "quickly turned and punched" the officer in the left side of his face, then faced the officer "in a fighting stance," the report states.

The officer said he stepped back and removed his Taser stun gun and pointed it at Brown, ordering him to turn around. Brown continued to face off with the officer and refused instructions to turn and place his hands behind his back, the report states.

Police say the officer deployed the stun gun on Brown, who went to the ground in a seated position and then laid flat on the ground. The officer ordered Brown to remain there until other officers arrived, the report states.

Brown was handcuffed and EMS responded to check on his condition, police say.

Only one of the stun gun's probes made contact with Brown, the report states; the other hit the book bag.

The officer remains on duty, according to Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe.

Brown was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

