FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Wreck stalling traffic on Magwood Drive

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

An afternoon wreck is stalling traffic in the area of Magwood Drive, dispatch says.

A wreck with injuries was called in to the Charleston Consolidated Dispatch at 3:13 p.m., according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The incident is near the intersection of Magwood Drive and Ashley Crossing.

Francis said one person was transported to MUSC.

Witnesses reported that the intersection is blocked, but Francis said shortly before 4 p.m. that the lane would be open within a short time.

Charleston Police, Fire and EMS have all responded.

