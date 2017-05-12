2017 South Carolina college commencement ceremonies

Graduation season is still in full swing in the Lowcountry.

Below is a list of colleges that have commencement ceremonies coming up soon.

May 12

College of Charleston - May 12 at 4 p.m. (Graduate School, Undergraduate School of the Arts, School of Education, Health and Human College of Charleston Performance, and School of Professional Studies) at the Cistern Yard, located at 66 George Street.

South Carolina State University - May 12 at 6 p.m. in the Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, located at 300 College Street NE, in Orangeburg.

May 13

Anderson University - May 13 at 10 a.m. at 2940 Concord Road in Anderson.

American College of the Building Arts - May 13 at 10 a.m. at the American College of Building Arts, located at 649 Meeting Street.

Benedict College - May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium located on Two Notch Road and Read Street in Columbia.

Claflin University - May 13 at 11 a.m. at the South Atlantic Seventh-day Adventist Worship and Convention Center, located at 514 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.

College of Charleston - May 13 at 10 a.m. (School of Business and School of Sciences and Mathematics) at the Cistern Yard, located at 66 George Street.

College of Charleston - May 13 at 4 p.m. (School of Humanities and Social Sciences and School of Languages, Cultures and World Affairs) at the Cistern Yard, located at 66 George Street.

Coker College - May 13 at 8 a.m. in the DeLoach Center.

May 19

Medical University of South Carolina - May 19 at 9 a.m. at the MUSC Horseshoe, located at 171 Ashley Avenue.

May 20

Converse College - May 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Twichell Auditorium, located at 580 East Main Street in Spartanburg.

