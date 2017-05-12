Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant Police clear scene after bomb threat at hospital

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Mount Pleasant Police have cleared the scene at East Cooper Hospital where they were investigating a bomb threat.

The call came in to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at approximately 3:15 p.m. 

Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe said the hospital had been on a brief lockdown as authorities investigated.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police said they were clearing the scene after finding no suspicious device in the area.

