Mt. Pleasant Police clear scene after bomb threat at hospital

Mount Pleasant Police have cleared the scene at East Cooper Hospital where they were investigating a bomb threat.

The call came in to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe said the hospital had been on a brief lockdown as authorities investigated.

We are clearing from East Cooper Hospital with no device found. ^cg — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) May 12, 2017

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police said they were clearing the scene after finding no suspicious device in the area.

