High School Playoff scores (5/12)

Academic Magnet 6 St. Joseph's 2 - The Raptors win their 5th state championship in the last 7 years thanks to a huge 2nd half effort. Goalie Maggie Van Thullenar scored on a free kick in the first half to put Magnet up 1-0 at the break. From there, sophomore Riane Coman took over scoring 4 goals to give her 51 on the season.