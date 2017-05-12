New details released in I'On shooting

New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in the I'On neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Robert Simpson, 66, was shot by his daughter Brittany Simpson, 31.

Simpson was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Arriving officers on scene reported they arrived to the doorway of the residence and noticed a large amount of blood.

According to reports, Brittany Simpson was sitting with her mother and sister, Brooke, in the courtyard of their home while officers were still arriving.

Three cameras were located outside of a resident's home that could see the street.

Brittany Simpson asked an officer on scene multiple times if her father was dead, reports state. She then stated her mother called the police because she had been swimming at the I'On pool earlier that morning. Brittany was observed swimming from 3:29 a.m. until 4:44 a.m. and she then went to the gym area. Simpson was recorded on camera leaving the gym a few minutes after 5 a.m.

Brittany's sister, Brooke, told officers that she didn't know anyone who would hurt her father, but stated that Brittany was given a 24-hour notice to leave the residence.

Shortly after the shooting, Brooke called her other sister Chelsea to the scene. When Chelsea arrived, she began to say that Brittany did it. Susan Simpson, the mother, told Chelsea not to say that. Chelsea replied that Brittany is unstable, according to reports.

After Chelsea mentioned these details to her mother, Susan requested EMS because she was having difficulty breathing.

A neighbor was speaking to the family when she asked Brooke if she was running on the dock that morning, to which Brooke responded no. The neighbor stated she observed a woman running on the dock that morning while she was watching the sunrise, reports say. The neighbor told a detective she believe she saw either Brooke or Brittany running on the dock. She said she was familiar with the family because she lived beside them for several years. She also mentioned that she had a trespass notice placed on Brittany due to her continually coming unwanted to the residence.

An officer on the scene said he was instructed to collect possible gunshot residue from Brittany Simpson and two males on the scene. The presumptive test for gunpowder came back negative for all three people, according to reports.

At 2:30 p.m. a book bag was located in a container in the Hobcaw creek off of the dock of the I'On Creek Club. "He handed me a sealed plastic container that contained a book bag submerged in saltwater.", an officer says. Officers believed it was connected to the homicide. Inside of the book bag was a pink Gap t-shirt, a dark grey Gap t-shirt, a pair of pink and turquoise Nike athletic shorts, a black Allen gun case, a black Sticky gun holster, and a black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9MM handgun and magazine. The magazine of the gun contained four live rounds, they were Luger 9MM ammunition. In the front of the book bag was a pink 3-pound dumb bell reports say.

Reports state that Robert Simpson was not immediately deceased when officers entered the residence. It's noted that he was "Making heavy efforts in taking a breath."

