Charleston's new bike share program to launch May 30

A new bike sharing program is coming to Charleston.



The city contracted Gotcha Bike, a locally owned company to create the city's first large-scale bike share but the ride sharing program will be called Holy Spokes.



It allows you to return a bike from a different location than you picked it up because there will be about 27 bike stations around downtown. A first of it's kind for Charleston.



Megan McNamara is the General Manger for Holy Spokes, Charleston's bike share.



"So you can pick it up here, ride it down to the other end of town and leave it there," McNamara said.



She says Holy Spokes will launch 250 bikes on May 30.



"It's actually a smart bike so we're able to track carbon dioxide emissions reduced, calories burned, distance traveled and money saved vs. driving," McNamara said.



It also has GPS tracking. A tool city officials will have access to, to help plan for future bike routes and see where people travel most.



Jacob Lindsey the city's planning director say they have been working on this bike share program for more than two years and the city is thrilled to launch it. He says it adds another mode of transportation to the city for not only tourists, but residents too.



You can pay for rides through a Social Bicycle's App or through a keypad on the back of a bike. You'll receive a code that will unlock the bike.

Tourist Diana Kelly from New Jersey saw a bike station while walking by. She said she would be interested in using it to see various sights in Charleston.



"We have one in Philadelphia it's right by our work," Kelly said. "It's convenient to go during lunch or whether you need to just go somewhere quick and you don't want to walk that far, it's super convenient."



Another group of tourists rented bikes for the day from another company, but they say having the choice to return them at their leisure would be a better fit.



"Where we could come and go or stop leave them somewhere, come pick them after we get dinner would be even more amazing," tourist, Chelsea Lomparey said.



Holy Spokes will offer different rates for riders. It costs $8 per hour. You can also purchase a monthly plan for $15 per month that will provide you with 30 minutes of ride time each day. There's also a yearly plan for $69 that will provide you with one hour of riding each day.



You can also put bikes on reserve ahead of time to secure your ride.



MUSC Health is a title partner to launch the service, which will provide a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to vehicular transportation.



For more information visit: https://charlestonbikeshare.com/pricing/.



For a list of bike locations click here.

