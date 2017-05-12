Quantcast

Lowcountry native Darius Rucker visits Live 5 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lowcountry native Darius Rucker visits Live 5

By Lisa Weismann, Anchor
Connect
Darius Rucker visits Live 5 Darius Rucker visits Live 5
Darius Rucker before, and after the application of make-up, prosthetics, and a wig. (Source: CBS) Darius Rucker before, and after the application of make-up, prosthetics, and a wig. (Source: CBS)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Grammy Award winning country music star Darius Rucker can add the position of “reality television” star to his long resume.  The Charleston native starred in a celebrity-edition of the CBS show Undercover Boss on Friday night.

“I love helping people and giving back. that's always been something that's been a part of who I am,” Rucker said during an exclusive interview at our Live 5 studios. 

For the show, Rucker went “undercover” to discover musical talent.  To disguise him, make-up artists applied three hours’ worth of make-up and prosthetics each day during filming.  Rucker also attempted to stifle his distinctive laugh, and change his voice.

“I just got real Charleston though; I got real southern,” Rucker said of his adopted style of speaking.

Despite one slip-up in which he accidentally said his true name, nobody realized who was underneath the disguise.  But Rucker said he would never prefer anonymity.

“I never wish for that,” he said.  “All I ever wanted to do with my life since I was four years old was sing for people and I know that if you're successful at that, you have to live a life where you don’t have a lot of privacy, so I’m okay with that.”

Rucker was born in Charleston and still lives in the lowcountry with his family.  He says the city affords him a degree of privacy.

“That's one of the main reasons I live here; nobody bothers me here,” he said.  “I know if somebody comes up to me or something, it's a tourist or maybe somebody who just hadn't seen me before.  I go to Walmart, Target, the supermarket every day.  People are cool.”

Rucker says when he is not touring out-of-town, he plays golf, dines out for dinner, and spends time with his family.

“For me, I know I belong here.  I was born and raised here.  I could really live anywhere in the world I want to live; I live here because it's home.  It's where I'm supposed to be.  It's where God put me on this earth to live,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly