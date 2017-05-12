Man arrested after carjacking in Berkeley County

On Friday, Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a report of a carjacking at the traffic light of Farmington Road and North Main Street in the Berkeley County part of Summerville.

The victim stated that a white male, later identified as Franklyn Joseph Dangerfield of Royle Road, with brown hair and wearing a purple shirt got out of a tan Pontial Bonneville and then approached his vehicle while grabbing his waist while telling the victim to get out of his vehicle.

The victim complied and got out of his 2016 Nissan Altima. The suspect then drove off with the Altima towards Royle Road.

When deputies located the Altima near Royle Road, they located another victim who described the same suspect having attempted to carjack his vehicle prior to the incident with the Altima.

The second victim reported that suspect attempted to open the door of his truck but was unable to do so as the he had locked the truck and pointed his firearm at suspect. Seeing the firearm and unable to get into the truck, the suspect then left the side of his truck as he drove off. The victim in the truck turned around and returned to the scene once he saw the deputies arrive.

While out on scene near Royle Road, deputies determined that the Bonneville was registered to an address on Sally Avenue and that it had been stolen recently. They also learned that the possible suspect lived in the area. Deputies then began to canvas the area looking for Dangerfield.

A 911 call then came in from an address on McLaurin Avenue. The caller advised that a male subject approached him at the residence and attempted to take his vehicle. He did not get the vehicle but left the stolen Altima. The suspect then left the area on foot, deputies say.

Soon thereafter, a deputy and a detective arrived on scene and began to canvas the area. The 911 caller called back and reported that the suspect was now in his house. The deputy and detective approached the house and began to clear it. The suspect fled the house and went into the back yard. As the deputies cleared the back yard, Dangerfield was observed to be hiding behind a wooden privacy fence.

Dangerfield was then taken into custody and then transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await warrant service and a bond hearing.

