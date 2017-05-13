Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/12)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 in a 5-1 loss to Houston. The Holly Hill native is batting .259 with 6 HR's and 12 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with a K in a 4-0 win over Seattle. The Stratford alum is batting .265 with 6 HR's and 21 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Game PPD. The Stratford alum is batting .289 with 4 HR's and 15 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 5-2 loss to Charlotte. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 0.92 ERA and 24 K's in 19.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-4 with a HR, RBI, a walk, a run scored and a K in a 9-2 loss to Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .283 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Wisconsin