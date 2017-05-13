9 new members to be inducted into Clemson Hall of Fame

Eight former athletes from seven different sports, plus one coach from the early days of Clemson football comprise the Clemson Hall of Fame Class of 2017. The announcement of the nine additions was made Friday by Bob Mahony, Executive Director of Clemson's Block C Club. Induction ceremonies will take place the weekend of September 23 when Clemson faces Boston College in football.

This year's class includes nearly 100 years of Clemson athletic history. The group includes former Clemson coach Josh Cody, who led the Clemson football program between 1927-30. He never lost to South Carolina in his career, the only Clemson coach with at least four years of experience to make that claim. He led Clemson to three consecutive years of at least eight wins, the only time that took place within the first 81 years of Clemson football.

Tye Hill is the only former Clemson football player in the class. The 2005 Clemson graduate was an All-American in football as a senior when he was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and was the No. 15 selection of the NFL draft. He was also an ACC Champion in track.

The other seven selections participated in Olympic sports, three in track or cross country, two in soccer, one in golf and one in fencing.

Wolde Harris was among the nation's top goal scorers in men's soccer in 1993 and 1994, while Katie Carson was a record setting goal stopper in women's soccer on Clemson's first ACC regular season championship team in 2000.

Tony Wheeler was a five-time All-American in track and was named to the ACC 50-Year Anniversary team. Anne Evans was the ACC Cross Country Champion in 1990 and was a two-time All-American. Giselle Oliveira is one of the few athletes in Clemson history be an All-America on the track and in the classroom in the same year.

Richard Coughlan was a three-time All-ACC golfer and two-time All-American. He was the ACC Player of the Year in 1997 when the Tigers finished third at the NCAA Tournament. Steve Renshaw was the greatest fencer in Clemson history. He was a four-time All-American and led Clemson to the 1979 ACC Championship.

Bios on Clemson Hall of Fame Inductees for 2017

JOSH CODY, Football and Basketball Coach (1927-30)

Coached Clemson's first football All-American, O.K. Pressley

Led Clemson to football victories over South Carolina for four straight years, the only Clemson football coach with a perfect record vs. South Carolina.

Cody had a 13-0-1 record in home games and posted a 72% winning mark overall, the fifth best mark in Clemson history.

After a 5-3-1 start in 1927, Cody guided Clemson to three consecutive eight win seasons, a first in school history.

In his final season the Tigers finished with a record of 8-2

Coached basketball at Clemson for five years.

Coached Clemson to a 16-9 mark in 1929-30. Posted 22-4 record at home his last three years.

Elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1970 and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

Tye Hill, Football and Men's Track, 2002-05

First-team All-ACC in football and Track

First-team All-American on gridiron in 2005

One of three finalists for the Thorpe Award in 2005.

Had 35 career passes broken up, including Clemson record 21 in 2004.

He was third in the nation in passes broken up in 2004

Played 49 career games, 34 as a starter

First round draft choice, 15th pick of the 2006 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams

Three-time ACC Champion in track, he won the 2004 ACC Indoor title in the 60 meters (6.71)

Ran a 4.31 in the 40 at the NFL Combine

Played five years in the NFL, named NFL All-Rookie team in 2006

Graduated from Clemson in 2005

RICHARD COUGHLAN, Men's Golf (1993-97)

First-team All-American in 1997, he had lowest stroke average on team that finished third in the nation.

ACC Player of the Year for 1997

Three-time first-team All-ACC

Finished sixth in the nation at the NCAA Tournament in Chicago, also finished 16th in the nation as a junior in 1996

Ranked 9th in the nation in the final NCAA individual rankings in 1997

Led the nation in final round stroke average with 70.1 figure in 1997

Played in Walker Cup and Palmer Cup for Great Britain and Ireland

Played on the PGA Tour in 1998 and 2001

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary Team in 2003

WOLDE HARRIS, Soccer (1993-95)

Finalist for the Hermann Award in 1995.

First-team All-American and first-team All-ACC.

Led the nation in goals scored in 1994 with 26.

Second in the nation in goals scored in 1993 with 29.

Second on school's career list for most points with 170.

Tied school record for hat tricks with 8.

Second player in ACC history to have three different seasons of 20 goals.

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary Soccer team

TONY WHEELER, Track & Field (1994-97)

1994 World Junior Champion in the 200 meters

Five-time All-American at Clemson

Three-time ACC Champion in the 200 meters

Won the 400 meters in the ACC outdoor meet in 1996

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary Outdoor Track team

STEVE RENSHAW, Fencing (1977-1980)

Four-Time All-American, only four-time All-American in Clemson Fencing History

Finished fifth at the NCAA Meet in the Sabre, 1977

Finished third at the NCAA Meet in the Sabre, 1978

Finished fourth at the NCAA Meet in the Sabre, 1979

Finished seventh at the NCAA Meet in the Sabre, 1980

1980 ACC Champion, Sabre

Member of the ACC Championship team in 1979

During his career, Clemson finished in the in the top 10 three times at the NCAA Tournament

ANNE EVANS, Women's Track (1989-92)

1990 Individual ACC Champion in Cross Country

1990 Indoor ACC champion in 3000m

1992 Outdoor ACC champion in 5000m

1991 Indoor NCAA participant in 3000m

1989 All-American in Cross Country, 19th place

1990 All-American in cross country, 7th place

1989 All-District/region performer, 7th place

1990 All-District/region performer, 2nd place

All-ACC in 1988, 1989, and 1990

Named to ACC 50th anniversary team

Two-time team captain and team MVP

GISELE OLIVEIRA, Women's Track (2002-05)

Won National Championship in indoor triple jump in 2005

Competed for Brazil in the 2008 Olympics

A six-time All-American in her Clemson career, second most certificates in Clemson history.

Won one All-American honor indoors and five outdoors.

All-American outdoors in two events in 2003, the triple jump and the long jump.

Seven-time ACC Champion over her career, fourth best in school history.

Won the triple jump and the long jump at the 2004 ACC indoor meet.

11 time All-ACC recipient, fourth most in school history.

Two-time first-team Academic All-American

Won a ACC Weaver-James-Corrigan Scholarship in 2005.

KATIE CARSON, Women's Soccer (1998-2001)

Third-Team NSCAA All-American in 2001

NSCAA Scholar All-America Team in 2001

First-Team All-ACC in 2000

All-ACC Tournament Team in 1999

Ranks in a tie for second in ACC history in career solo shutouts, with 34

Holds the Clemson career record for goals against average (0.86) and solo shutouts (34), and ranks second in career saves (306)

Holds the Clemson single game saves record with 16, which she recorded twice in 1999, both times against North Carolina

A four-year starter in goal

Led the team to the NCAA Quarterfinals in 1999 and 2000 and the NCAA Sweet 16 in 1998 and 2001

Led Clemson to its first ACC regular season title in 2000

The Tigers finished in the top 11 in the final national rankings all four years of her career, including a fifth-place finish in 2000 and a sixth-place finish in 1999