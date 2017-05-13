RiverDogs falls 2-1 to the Crawdads in a 5.2 inning ball game

The clouds decided to open up in the top of the sixth sending the game into a rain delay at L.P. Frans Stadium on Friday night. Charleston happened to be down 2-1 with two outs when the tarp came out. Five innings had been completed so it was considered a full game. After a forty minute delay, the game was called and the Crawdads topped the RiveDogs 2-1.

Charleston (17-18) got their only run in the fourth inning. Center fielder Blake Rutherford led off the inning with a double and catcher Donny Sands singled to score Rutherford.

Hickory (13-21) got their two runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Third baseman Yanio Perez walked to lead off the inning. Catcher Alex Kowalczyk doubled to put runners on second and third. A balk was called on pitcher Nick Nelson (0-3, 6.75) and that tied the game. First baseman Ti’Quan Forbes sent in the go-ahead run with a single putting the Crawdads up 2-1.

Phillip Diehl came in relief of Nelson who went 3.2 innings, walking three and striking out four while allowing both Crawdads runs. Diehl went 1.1 innings striking out three out of the four batters he faced. Edgar Arredondo (1-2, 7.50) got his first win of the season throwing five innings allowing five hits and one run.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs start a four-game series against the West Virginia Power on Saturday night at 6:05 in Charleston West Virginia. The RiverDogs will send to the hill right hander Nick Green (2-3, 3.13) and the Power will counter with righty Luis Escobar (3-1, 4.99). The game will be broadcast on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the "Charleston RiverDogs" station.