Ober Stifles Wildcats In CofC's Complete Game Win Over #13 Arizona

Bailey Ober (Charlotte, N.C.) tossed a masterful complete game two-hitter, and tied his career-high with 13 strikeouts to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 3-1 win over No. 13 Arizona on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

The win gives College of Charleston (24-25) back-to-back victories over the two teams that played for the national championship last season. Charleston plated three runs on nine hits – including two doubles – while limiting Arizona (31-17) to one run on two base knocks.

Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.), Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.), and Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) each collected a pair of base hits, while Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Wondrack both drove in a run. Ober went the distance for his third career complete game, and allowed one run on two hits – both in the second inning. The redshirt junior walked one and struck out 13 to earn his sixth win of the season. The victory also moves Ober into a tie for fourth on the program’s all-time victories list with 23.

JJ Matijevic went 1-for-3 with a solo home run to pace the Wildcats, while Nick Quintana collected a double for Arizona’s second hit. JC Cloney surrendered three runs on eight hits and struck out four in six and two-thirds innings, while suffering his first loss of the year. Randy Labaut, Juan Aguilera, Alfonso Rivas, and Luke Soroko each recorded an out in the late innings.

The Cougars jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, when Manzo reached on a hit-by-pitch, went to second on a sac bunt, and scored on a single to center by Richter. Matijevic answered for the Wildcats in the top of the second with a solo homer to right on the first pitch of the frame. The big fly knotted the score at 1-1.

Charleston went back in front, 2-1, with a run in the fourth, when McRae singled and came around to score on an RBI base knock by Wondrack. After Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) led off the fifth with a double to center, Hart followed three batters later with a single to score Dixon from third, and put the Cougars ahead 3-1.

Ober would take over from there, facing the minimum over the final four innings to shut the door and give the Cougars a series-opening win over the Wildcats.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Saturday when they host No. 13 Arizona in the second game of the weekend set. First pitch is set for 2:30 pm.