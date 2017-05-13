Rays Fall To Monarchs 2-1 In Game 1

Two second period goals and 21 saves by goaltender Sam Brittain got the Manchester Monarchs a 2-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night.



Max Nicastro had the only tally of the night for the Rays, while Parker Milner had another solid outing in between the pipes with 25 saves.



While the Stingrays had the run of play in the opening period and outshot Manchester 10-5, neither team was able to break through the opposing goaltender and there was no score when the squads headed to the first intermission.



Then the Monarchs took advantage of a few SC penalties in the middle frame to get out to a lead. Just after South Carolina finished killing a high-sticking minor to Trevor Gillies, Manchester made it 1-0 on a goal by Kevin Morris at 7:21 of the second.



Less than two minutes later at 9:19 is when Alexx Privitera extended the lead to 2-0 with a power play goal. The strike came with Andrew Cherniwchan in the box for elbowing.



Manchester’s first power play goal of the series was also the first time the Stingrays allowed a man-advantage strike during the 2017 postseason, having killed off their first 29 short-handed situations.



Trailing to start the third, South Carolina got on the board and cut the deficit in half with Nicastro’s first of the playoffs at 6:24 from Cherniwchan and Kelly Zajac. The goal, which was scored on the power play, saw Nicastro unleash a blast from the left point that beat Brittain under the glove.



But the Stingrays were unable to get any closer as the final minutes melted off the clock and the Monarchs played strong defense in front of their netminder. Manchester out-shot South Carolina 27-22 in the game.



Both teams had one tally on the power play, with Manchester finishing 1-for-5 and the Stingrays ending at 1-for-4.



The loss was also South Carolina’s first at home during the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs, having gone 6-0 in the first two rounds of the postseason.



The Stingrays and Monarchs resume the best-of-seven series with Game 2 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:05 p.m.



Single game tickets for Games 2 and 3 are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com.





