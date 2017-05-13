Mother, father charged in infant's death

A man and woman are facing charges in the death of their one-year-old son inside a North Charleston hotel room.

Alexis Grant, 22, and Vashawn Williams, 24, were booked at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center Friday night. Grant has been charged with homicide by child neglect, and Williams is charged with unlawful neglect for failing to protect the infant, according to an affidavit.

Officers were called to the Inn Town Suites on Rivers Avenue in reference to an unresponsive baby Thursday afternoon. The child was taken to the hospital, where he died, the North Charleston Police Department says.

Grant told detectives she noticed her son breathing abnormally after giving him a bottle and called the police, but an autopsy suggests a different story, according to affidavits.

The autopsy revealed the infant died of blunt force trauma to his head. He suffered skull fractures, bruising, six broken ribs and a broken left forearm, affidavits state.

According to the affidavits, Grant later said she hit the baby's head multiple times after getting frustrated with him, causing him to fall, but Williams admitted to seeing the one-year-old's mother punch him in his stomach and slam him against a hotel room dresser.

Both Grant and Williams appeared in the Charleston County Detention Center Saturday morning for a bond hearing. Grant was not granted a bond, while Williams was given a surety bond of $100,000.

