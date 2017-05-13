Quantcast

Overnight fire in downtown Charleston extinguished quickly - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Overnight fire in downtown Charleston extinguished quickly

Firefighters responded to and extinguished an overnight fire in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 1:17 AM reporting a structure fire in the 100 block of Spring Street.

The Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Charleston County E.M.S. and Charleston P.D.

According to CFD, the first unit arrived in less than three minutes and observed fire extending up the exterior vinyl siding to the roof of an occupied 4-unit apartment building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire was under control in less than five minutes from the time of arrival.  

The Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene to evaluated the origin and cause of the fire. Discarded smoking materials were located in the area adjacent to exterior porches and likely caused the fire.

Two apartment units received minor interior damaged and the occupants relocated for the remainder of the night.   No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WISC. All rights reserved.

  • NEWS LocalNEWSMore>>

  • Largest ship ever to call on East Coast comes to Port of Charleston

    Largest ship ever to call on East Coast comes to Port of Charleston

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-05-13 15:11:51 GMT

    The biggest ship ever to call East Coast ports is set to pass through the Charleston Harbor.

    More >>

    The biggest ship ever to call East Coast ports is set to pass through the Charleston Harbor.

    More >>

  • Mother, father charged in infant's death

    Mother, father charged in infant's death

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-05-13 16:07:25 GMT

    Two parents have been arrested after details of their child's death became known. On May 11, officers responded call at the Inn Townes Suites on the 8000 block of Rivers Avenue. The call was in reference to an unresponsive infant. The infant's mother, Alexis Grant, alleged that she was feeding the infant and he began to vomit and cough. When the infant's breathing stopped, the mother called 911.  The infant was transported to Roper North woods Hospital, whe...

    More >>

    Two parents have been arrested after details of their child's death became known. On May 11, officers responded call at the Inn Townes Suites on the 8000 block of Rivers Avenue. The call was in reference to an unresponsive infant. The infant's mother, Alexis Grant, alleged that she was feeding the infant and he began to vomit and cough. When the infant's breathing stopped, the mother called 911.  The infant was transported to Roper North woods Hospital, whe...

    More >>

  • Overnight fire in downtown Charleston extinguished quickly

    Overnight fire in downtown Charleston extinguished quickly

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-13 15:47:54 GMT
    Firefighters responded to and extinguished an overnight fire in downtown Charleston. The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 1:17 AM reporting a structure fire in the 100 block of Spring Street. The Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Charleston County E.M.S. and Charleston P.D. According to CFD, the first unit arrived in less than three minutes and observed fire extending up the exterior vinyl sidi...More >>
    Firefighters responded to and extinguished an overnight fire in downtown Charleston. The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 1:17 AM reporting a structure fire in the 100 block of Spring Street. The Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Charleston County E.M.S. and Charleston P.D. According to CFD, the first unit arrived in less than three minutes and observed fire extending up the exterior vinyl sidi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly