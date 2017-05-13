Overnight fire in downtown Charleston extinguished quickly

Firefighters responded to and extinguished an overnight fire in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 1:17 AM reporting a structure fire in the 100 block of Spring Street.

The Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Charleston County E.M.S. and Charleston P.D.

According to CFD, the first unit arrived in less than three minutes and observed fire extending up the exterior vinyl siding to the roof of an occupied 4-unit apartment building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire was under control in less than five minutes from the time of arrival.

The Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene to evaluated the origin and cause of the fire. Discarded smoking materials were located in the area adjacent to exterior porches and likely caused the fire.

Two apartment units received minor interior damaged and the occupants relocated for the remainder of the night. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WISC. All rights reserved.