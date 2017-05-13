Victim identified in fatal McClellanville crash; man charged with felony DUI

The victim in a fatal accident on Highway 17 in McClellanville early Saturday morning has been identified.

Troy Cyzman, 22, of Mount Pleasant was killed in the crash, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams.

Charleston County deputies arrested Mark Alexander Zulawski, 21, and charged him with Felony DUI and open container.

Shortly before 2 a.m., deputies responded to Highway 17 near Twin Pines Road in McClellanville to investigate a single car collision. Crews arrived to find one vehicle involved with very heavy damage.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit, the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed, causing it to cross into oncoming lanes of traffic. The vehicle subsequently flipped over.

Two patients were found at the scene, both with critical injuries, according to Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District. One of the patients was flown by Medical Helicopter to MEDU, but died. The other patient was ground-transported.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

This is the fourth fatal incident in the past few weeks in the district on Highway 17, Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says.

